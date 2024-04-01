Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-369 engages ground targets [Image 8 of 13]

    HMLA-369 engages ground targets

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gene Kim, an aviation ordnance systems technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, loads a Hydra 70 rocket onto an AH-1Z Viper helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, deployed to MAG 36, 1st MAW, before a live-fire training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 2, 2024. MALS-36 ordnance conducted a rapid aerial insert and ordnance delivery to HMLA-369 in order to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations, munitions delivery tactics, and to test a prototype Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. Kim is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 02:24
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    USMC
    live-fire
    1st MAW
    HMLA-369
    MALS-36

