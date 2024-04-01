Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMLA-369 engages ground targets [Image 9 of 13]

    HMLA-369 engages ground targets

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kyle Soto, a UH-1Y Venom helicopter crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, deployed to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, loads ammunition for a GAU-21 .50 caliber machine gun before a live-fire training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 2, 2024. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 ordnance conducted a rapid aerial insert and ordnance delivery to HMLA-369 in order to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations, munitions delivery tactics, and to test a prototype Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. Soto is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 02:24
    Photo ID: 8318787
    VIRIN: 240402-M-MO098-1082
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-369 engages ground targets [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets
    HMLA-369 engages ground targets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USMC
    live-fire
    1st MAW
    HMLA-369
    MALS-36

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT