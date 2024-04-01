U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kyle Soto, a UH-1Y Venom helicopter crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, deployed to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, looks at his notes during a live-fire training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, April 2, 2024. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 ordnance conducted a rapid aerial insert and ordnance delivery to HMLA-369 in order to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations, munitions delivery tactics, and to test a prototype Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. Soto is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 02:24 Photo ID: 8318790 VIRIN: 240402-M-MO098-1104 Resolution: 2899x4349 Size: 5.18 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMLA-369 engages ground targets [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.