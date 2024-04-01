Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMLA-369 engages ground targets [Image 11 of 13]

    HMLA-369 engages ground targets

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, deployed to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fly off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, April 2, 2024. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 ordnance conducted a rapid aerial insert and ordnance delivery to HMLA-369, in order to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations, munitions delivery tactics, and to test a prototype Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 02:24
    Photo ID: 8318789
    VIRIN: 240402-M-MO098-1351
    Resolution: 4442x2961
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMLA-369 engages ground targets [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USMC
    live-fire
    1st MAW
    HMLA-369
    MALS-36

