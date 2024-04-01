U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, deployed to Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, fly off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, April 2, 2024. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 ordnance conducted a rapid aerial insert and ordnance delivery to HMLA-369, in order to rehearse expeditionary advanced base operations, munitions delivery tactics, and to test a prototype Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 02:24
|Photo ID:
|8318789
|VIRIN:
|240402-M-MO098-1351
|Resolution:
|4442x2961
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HMLA-369 engages ground targets [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
