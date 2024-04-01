Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base [Image 10 of 11]

    Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elliot Westerman, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy equipment operator craftsman, levels cement filling at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 22, 2024. Known affectionately as Dirt Boyz, these Airmen perform a variety of tasks, including foreign object debris sweeps, patchwork on roads, parking lots, and runways, placement of gravel and dirt and trench excavation for electrical and plumbing lines. (U.S. Airforce photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 16:43
    Photo ID: 8318294
    VIRIN: 240402-F-MF417-1092
    Resolution: 8079x5386
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pavement
    Dirt Boyz
    Holloman
    Construction
    49th CES

