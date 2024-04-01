Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Alvaran, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, maneuvers a 30-ton crane at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. The Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES are known for their constant interaction with heavy construction equipment and hand tools used to repair and maintain Holloman’s roads, airfield, fences, and drainage systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

