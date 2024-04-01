Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base [Image 11 of 11]

    Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Angel Martinez, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy equipment operator, pours cement into a wheelbarrow at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 22, 2024. The Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES are known for their constant interaction with heavy construction equipment and hand tools used to repair and maintain Holloman’s roads, airfield, fences, and drainage systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

