    Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base [Image 9 of 11]

    Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    Dirt Boyz members of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, fill a sidewalk with cement at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 22, 2024. Members of the Dirt Boyz are responsible for maintaining Holloman’s infrastructure by using various tools to complete construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 16:43
    Photo ID: 8318293
    VIRIN: 240402-F-MF417-1091
    Resolution: 7810x5207
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pavement
    Dirt Boyz
    Holloman
    Construction
    49th CES

