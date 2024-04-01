U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Alvaran, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment craftsman, maneuvers a 30-ton crane at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 21, 2024. Known affectionately as Dirt Boyz, these Airmen perform a variety of tasks, including foreign object debris sweeps, patchwork on roads, parking lots, and runways, placement of gravel and dirt and trench excavation for electrical and plumbing lines. (U.S. Airforce photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 16:43 Photo ID: 8318285 VIRIN: 240326-F-MF417-1072 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.35 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dirt Boyz of the 49th CES establish foundation on base [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.