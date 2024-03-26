NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 8, 2024) – Legalman 1st Class Thomas Brown, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), demonstrates a Mechanically Assisted Control Hold (MACH) take-down procedure during the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Mar. 8. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)
Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 19:37
Photo ID:
|8315139
VIRIN:
|240308-N-YQ428-1082
Resolution:
|3151x2097
Size:
|1.32 MB
Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
