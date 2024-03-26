Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 8, 2024) – Legalman 1st Class Thomas Brown, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), demonstrates a Mechanically Assisted Control Hold (MACH) take-down procedure during the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training, Mar. 8. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

