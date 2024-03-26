Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course [Image 3 of 5]

    Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 8, 2024) – Machinist Mate 2nd Class Samuel Langston, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participates in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training conducted on Naval Base Guam, Mar. 8. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 19:37
    Photo ID: 8315140
    VIRIN: 240308-N-YQ428-1114
    Resolution: 3758x2501
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course
    Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course
    Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course
    Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course
    Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OC Spray
    SRF-B
    USS Frank Cable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT