Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Mar. 8, 2024) – Machinist's Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Robert Porter, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participates in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training conducted on Naval Base Guam, Mar. 8. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 Location: SANTA RITA, GU