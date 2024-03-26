Frank Cable Sailors Conduct OC Spray Course

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Mar. 8, 2024) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Zatavia Smith, assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), participates in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training conducted on Naval Base Guam, Mar. 8. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

