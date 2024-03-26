The inaugural Leadership Stewart-Hunter Class poses for a photo following a capstone presentation and graduation ceremony, March 22 at the SFC Paul R. Smith Army Education Center on Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Rich)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8314383
|VIRIN:
|240322-A-JB200-3559
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, expressed his excitement of the future of the Leadership Stewart-Hunter program and looks forward to seeing it grow in the years to come. [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT