Fort Stewart Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Steve Hood addresses graduates during his keynote speech, March 22 at the SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center on Fort Stewart. The Inaugural Leadership Stewart-Hunter Class made their Capstone Presentations and received there Certificates of Completion during the ceremony that marked the conclusion of a successful six-month program. (US Army Photo by Christopher Rich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 21:29 Photo ID: 8314377 VIRIN: 240322-A-JB200-8648 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.65 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.