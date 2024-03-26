Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future [Image 1 of 8]

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Christopher Rich 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Steve Hood addresses graduates during his keynote speech, March 22 at the SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center on Fort Stewart. The Inaugural Leadership Stewart-Hunter Class made their Capstone Presentations and received there Certificates of Completion during the ceremony that marked the conclusion of a successful six-month program. (US Army Photo by Christopher Rich)

    expressed his excitement of the future of the Leadership Stewart-Hunter program and looks forward to seeing it grow in the years to come.
