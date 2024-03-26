Directorate of Human Resources Director, Tom Allmon addresses the graduates of the inaugural Leadership Stewart-Hunter cohort during a capstone and graduation ceremony, March 22 at the SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center on Fort Stewart. Allmon expressed his excitement of the future of the Leadership Stewart-Hunter program and looks forward to seeing it grow in the years to come. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Rich)
|03.22.2024
|03.29.2024 21:29
|8314380
|240322-A-JB200-3171
|3000x2000
|1.96 MB
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|0
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future
