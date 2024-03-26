Directorate of Human Resources Director, Tom Allmon addresses the graduates of the inaugural Leadership Stewart-Hunter cohort during a capstone and graduation ceremony, March 22 at the SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center on Fort Stewart. Allmon expressed his excitement of the future of the Leadership Stewart-Hunter program and looks forward to seeing it grow in the years to come. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Rich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 21:29 Photo ID: 8314380 VIRIN: 240322-A-JB200-3171 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.96 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.