Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future

Fort Stewart Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Ely Capindo presents cohort instructor Carla English with a command coin during the inaugural Leadership Stewart-Hunter graduation, March 22 at the SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center on Fort Stewart. Throughout the six month course, English explored various leadership topics with the class while connecting them with relatable scenarios and practical exercises. (US Army Photo by Christopher Rich)

