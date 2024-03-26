Fort Stewart Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Ely Capindo presents cohort instructor Carla English with a command coin during the inaugural Leadership Stewart-Hunter graduation, March 22 at the SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center on Fort Stewart. Throughout the six month course, English explored various leadership topics with the class while connecting them with relatable scenarios and practical exercises. (US Army Photo by Christopher Rich)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8314378
|VIRIN:
|240322-A-JB200-6993
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT