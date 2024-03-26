Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield graduates first-ever leadership class, equips workforce with skills for the future

Kalona Barker, U.S. Army Garrison Hunter Army Airfield, speaks to the audience during the Leadership Stewart-Hunter capstone presentation, March 22 at the SFC Paul R. Smith Education Center on Fort Stewart. Divided into four teams, the students were tasked to put their newfound knowledge to the test by developing capstone projects focused on the U.S. Army Installation Management Command Service Culture Campaign. Among the innovative proposals were the installation of "Birdhouse Libraries" on both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, a leadership-focused podcast, a revamped onboarding program for new Department of the Army civilian employees, and a new employee familiarization bus tour. (US Army Photo by Christopher Rich)

