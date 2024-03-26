U.S. Army Soldiers from across the Powidz military community share their personal experiences from throughout their military careers during a Women’s History Month Observance panel on Powidz, Poland, on March 28, 2024. Women have played vital roles in the Army since the Revolutionary War and are critical members of the Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8312879 VIRIN: 240329-A-FW799-1006 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 13.62 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month Observance [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.