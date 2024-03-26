U.S. Army Soldiers currently deployed to Foward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, attend a Women's History Month panel on March 28, 2024. Women have served in all Army career fields as Soldiers and civilians. Their contributions and accomplishments demonstrate the strength of the Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8312876
|VIRIN:
|240329-A-FW799-1003
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|11.08 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Observance panel [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT