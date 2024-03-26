Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Observance panel [Image 2 of 6]

    Women's History Month Observance panel

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Deneva Moore, a senior culinary management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares her experience in the military during a Women’s History Month Observance panel on Powidz, Poland, on March 28, 2024.The host, Spc. Aliya Lewis, a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers representative for the 436th Movement Control Battalion, spent weeks planning the event. Women have played vital roles in the Army since the Revolutionary War and are critical members of the Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

