U.S. Army Master Sgt. Deneva Moore, a senior culinary management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares her experience in the military during a Women’s History Month Observance panel on Powidz, Poland, on March 28, 2024.The host, Spc. Aliya Lewis, a Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers representative for the 436th Movement Control Battalion, spent weeks planning the event. Women have played vital roles in the Army since the Revolutionary War and are critical members of the Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 05:49 Photo ID: 8312875 VIRIN: 240329-A-FW799-1002 Resolution: 5581x3721 Size: 10.32 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month Observance panel [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.