U.S. Army Sgt. Jetsenia Maldonado, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 436th Movement Control Battalion, shares her experience in the military during a Women’s History Month Observance panel on Powidz, Poland, on March 28, 2024. Women have played vital roles in the Army since the Revolutionary War and are critical members of the Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 Location: POWIDZ, PL