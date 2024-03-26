U.S. Army Master Sgt. Deneva Moore, a senior culinary management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, shares her experience in the military during a Women’s History Month Observance panel on Powidz, Poland, on March 28, 2024. Women serve in all Army career fields as Soldiers and civilians. Their contributions and accomplishments demonstrate the strength of the Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elsi Delgado)

