A 4th generation Soldier's commitment to duty

U.S. Army Pfc. Mathew Aaron Coonrod, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with 4th Infantry Division Artillery, gets under the vehicle to figure out the source of a reported leak at Fort Carson Colorado, March 26, 2024. Coonrod realized the source of the issue was missing bolts, so he proceeded to figure out the best way to get the issue resolved. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

