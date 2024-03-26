Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 4th generation Soldier's commitment to duty [Image 4 of 4]

    A 4th generation Soldier's commitment to duty

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pfc. Mathew Aaron Coonrod, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with 4th Infantry Division Artillery, gets under the vehicle to figure out the source of a reported leak at Fort Carson Colorado, March 26, 2024. Coonrod realized the source of the issue was missing bolts, so he proceeded to figure out the best way to get the issue resolved. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    Fort Carson
    Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic
    Military
    Steadfast and loyal
    Ready People

