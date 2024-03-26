A 4th generation Soldier's commitment to duty

U.S. Army Pfc. Mathew Aaron Coonrod, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with 4th Infantry Division Artillery, inspects a light medium tactical vehicle at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 26, 2024. Coonrod takes pride in being able to assist operators with any issues that the vehicle may have. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

