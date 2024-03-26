U.S. Army Pfc. Mathew Aaron Coonrod, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with 4th Infantry Division Artillery, is changing a headlight at Fort Carson Colorado, March 26, 2024. Coonrod was busy making sure all vehicles that came through the shop were working properly. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)
A 4th generation Soldier's commitment to duty
