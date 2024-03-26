A 4th generation Soldier's commitment to duty

FORT CARSON, Colo.- A 4th-generation Soldier with the 4th Infantry Division continues the legacy of serving his country as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, a vital asset in the machinery of the United States Army's multi-domain operations.



U.S. Army Pfc. Matthew Aaron Coonrod, a wheeled-vehicle mechanic with the 4th Infantry Division Artillery, dedicates his service to ensuring the mobility, readiness, and effectiveness of ground forces.



With a family legacy deeply rooted in military service, Coonrod embodies a tradition of honor, duty, and sacrifice.



“My great-grandfather was an airman in World War II,” said Coonrod. “My grandfather was a command sergeant major, and then my father was a track mechanic before me. I knew I had to carry on the lineage and be a part of something bigger than myself.”



As technology continues to evolve, Coonrod remains at the forefront of innovation and capability development. He ensures that the Army's wheeled-vehicle fleet remains at the cutting edge of military readiness.



“One of the phrases that I live by is, there's always another angle,” said Coonrod. “That first started off with little things like bolts and nuts because sometimes they're really hard to get but, there's always another angle in every issue we face.”



Coonrod’s role as a wheeled-vehicle mechanic transcends mere maintenance and repair.



“I want to be an asset and not a liability,” said Coonrod. “I feel like the little things add up to being all that you can be because when you focus on the smaller parts, then everything else just comes together.”



For Coonrod, the rewarding part of his job is being able to support operations that enhances the Army’s mobility.



Coonrod said, “The most rewarding part is when an operator brings in a truck that has a fault, it gets corrected and then the operators are satisfied and ready to head out to complete a mission.”



Beyond the technical aspects of his role, Coonrod embodies the values of leadership, camaraderie, and service that define the Soldier's ethos.



“He is a motivated Soldier and is always taking initiative,” said Sgt. Angel A. Martinez, a tactical power generation specialist in the same unit. “Before I give him any details of the job here, he knows what to do. We appreciate having him on the team. He brings a lot of motivation and builds the work ethic around here.”



Through his expertise, adaptability, and commitment to excellence, Coonrod embodies the spirit of multi-domain operations, ensuring that the troops remain ready to prevail on the mission.

