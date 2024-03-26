U.S. Army Pfc. Mathew Aaron Coonrod, a wheeled vehicle mechanic and Pfc. Kiara Aldaba, a utilities equipment repairer with 4th Infantry Division Artillery, inspects a light medium tactical vehicle together at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 26, 2024. Coonrod has gladly been teaching Aldaba new skills since arriving at the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)
A 4th generation Soldier's commitment to duty
