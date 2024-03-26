U.S. Army Pfc. Mathew Aaron Coonrod, a wheeled vehicle mechanic and Pfc. Kiara Aldaba, a utilities equipment repairer with 4th Infantry Division Artillery, inspects a light medium tactical vehicle together at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 26, 2024. Coonrod has gladly been teaching Aldaba new skills since arriving at the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 21:15 Photo ID: 8312457 VIRIN: 240326-A-RK885-2195 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.18 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A 4th generation Soldier's commitment to duty [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.