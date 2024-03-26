Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Metals Technology: Airman Cox [Image 20 of 21]

    Metals Technology: Airman Cox

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman Jacalyn Cox, a metals technology specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group, prepares to start a welding project March 19, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The practical projects enhance the variety of skills Cox will be using to fabricate, weld and create in the metals technology shop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 12:37
    Photo ID: 8311467
    VIRIN: 240319-Z-TW741-1014
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Metals Technology: Airman Cox [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox
    Metals Technology: Airman Cox

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Metals Technology: Airman Cox

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT