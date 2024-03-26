Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metals Technology: Airman Cox [Image 15 of 21]

    Metals Technology: Airman Cox

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman Jacalyn Cox, a metals technology specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group, practices welding different metals March 19, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Cox joined the Air National Guard her senior year of high school without any machine shop experience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8311452
    VIRIN: 240319-Z-TW741-1018
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US
    Air National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    2A7XX Aircraft Metals Technology
    New Hampshire Air National Guard

