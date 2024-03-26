Metals Technology: Airman Cox

Airman Jacalyn Cox is the newest member of the metals technology shop at the 157th Air Refueling Wing.



Cox grew up in Madison, New Hampshire and enlisted in the Air National Guard her senior year of high school without any machine shop experience.



"I chose this career because it looked really interesting," she said. "But now that I've gone to tech. school and I understand the basics a little more – it's even cooler."



Growing up Cox never tinkered in maintenance or metal working, but now as an aircraft metal technology specialist, she works in a joint office that completes fabrications, designs critical tools to support the KC-46 and utilizes a wide spectrum of machines to get the job done.



"When I first came in during the base tour, I was intimated," Cox laughed. "I saw all of the machines and I never imagined I would enjoy welding. I had never picked up a torch before I came here but now I love it."



Cox joined the unit after growing up around the installation. Her father, Master Sgt. Jeremy Cox, a crew chief with the 157th Maintenance Group, has served in the New Hampshire Air National Guard for over 20 years.



"I wanted to follow in his footsteps," Cox said. "The base feels a little bit like home."



Not long after graduating high school, Basic Military Training and technical school, Cox is interested in attending college and becoming certified in her many new trades.



"I've only been back a few months but I'm excited," she laughed. "It's exciting. I'm looking into school and maybe working full-time here. I get to try new machines, something different every day, and I’ve fallen in love with it."

