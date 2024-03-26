Airman Jacalyn Cox, a metals technology specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group, practices welding different metals March 19, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Cox joined the Air National Guard her senior year of high school without any machine shop experience and she is now on track to becoming a certified welder. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 12:36 Photo ID: 8311457 VIRIN: 240319-Z-TW741-1021 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.71 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Metals Technology: Airman Cox [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.