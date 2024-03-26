Metals Technology: Airman Cox

Airman Jacalyn Cox, a metals technology specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group, reviews her blueprints March 19, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. She is creating projects in all areas of metals technology and using them to enhance the variety of skills needed to fabricate, weld and create components to support the KC-46. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

