    Metals Technology: Airman Cox [Image 19 of 21]

    Metals Technology: Airman Cox

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman Jacalyn Cox, a metals technology specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group, reviews her blueprints March 19, 2024, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. She is creating projects in all areas of metals technology and using them to enhance the variety of skills needed to fabricate, weld and create components to support the KC-46. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8311466
    VIRIN: 240319-Z-TW741-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Metals Technology: Airman Cox [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing

