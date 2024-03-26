JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Army Vessel Matamoros (LCU-2026), USAV Wilson Wharf (LCU-2011),and USAV Monterrey (LCU-2030) deploy from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12th, 2024. Elements of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) deployed to provide logistical support for the delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 09:35 Photo ID: 8311042 VIRIN: 240312-F-NR045-1356 Resolution: 5944x3963 Size: 8.1 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Sets Sail [Image 19 of 19], by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.