7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Sets Sail

JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) stand at parade rest in front of U.S. Army Vessel SP/4 James A. Loux (LSV-6) during a ceremony held at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12th, 2024. Elements of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) deployed to provide logistical support for the delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

