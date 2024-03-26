7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Sets Sail

JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – Col. Brad Hinson, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Commander, speaks with soldiers and their families prior to the departure of vessels assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12th, 2024. Elements of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) deployed to provide logistical support for the delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

