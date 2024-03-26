Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Sets Sail [Image 15 of 19]

    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Sets Sail

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Zulema Sotelo 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) holds his child while a family member takes a picture before deploying from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12th, 2024. Elements of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) deployed to provide logistical support for the delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Sets Sail [Image 19 of 19], by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Humanitarian Aid
    Deployment
    Gaza
    7th Transportation Brigade

