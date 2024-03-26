JOINT BASE LANGLEY- EUSTIS, Va. – A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) holds his child while a family member takes a picture before deploying from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 12th, 2024. Elements of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) deployed to provide logistical support for the delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza. (U.S. Air Force photo by Zulema Sotelo)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 09:35
|Photo ID:
|8311038
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-NR045-1310
|Resolution:
|5470x3647
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) Sets Sail [Image 19 of 19], by Zulema Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT