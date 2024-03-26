U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone G. Abub with Marine Aircraft Control Group 18 directs a devil pup during a modified fitness test during Devil Pup Day on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 22, 2024. MACG-18 hosted Devil Pup Day to give their children insight into the daily life of service members and provide a better understanding of what their parents do when they are away. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 01:22
|Photo ID:
|8310715
|VIRIN:
|240322-M-HW830-1049
|Resolution:
|5110x3407
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MACG-18 hosts Devil Pup Day [Image 10 of 10], by CWO2 Bobby Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
