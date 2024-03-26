U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael D. Hicks, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Control Group 18, delivers a motivational speech to devil pups during Devil Pup Day on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 22, 2024. MACG-18 hosted Devil Pup Day to give their children insight into the daily life of service members and provide a better understanding of what their parents do when they are away. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 01:22 Photo ID: 8310712 VIRIN: 240322-M-HW830-1009 Resolution: 3591x5387 Size: 8.75 MB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MACG-18 hosts Devil Pup Day [Image 10 of 10], by CWO2 Bobby Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.