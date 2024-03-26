MACG-18 hosts Devil Pup Day

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. August Sonjah with Marine Wing Communication Squadron 18, Marine Aircraft Control Group 18, runs alongside devil pups during Devil Pup Day on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 22, 2024. MACG-18 hosted Devil Pup Day to give their children insight into the daily life of service members and provide a better understanding of what their parents do when they are away. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Gonzalez)

