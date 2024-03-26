Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACG-18 hosts Devil Pup Day [Image 3 of 10]

    MACG-18 hosts Devil Pup Day

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Gonzalez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Aircraft Control Group 18 observes a devil pup completing a modified fitness test during Devil Pup Day on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 22, 2024. MACG-18 hosted Devil Pup Day to give their children insight into the daily life of service members and provide a better understanding of what their parents do when they are away. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 01:22
    Photo ID: 8310711
    VIRIN: 240322-M-HW830-1097
    Resolution: 5061x3374
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Okinawa
    usmc
    1st MAW
    MWCS-18
    MACG-18
    Devil Pup

