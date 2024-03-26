Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACG-18 hosts Devil Pup Day [Image 2 of 10]

    MACG-18 hosts Devil Pup Day

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Gonzalez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Control Group 18 hold up punching bags for devil pups during Devil Pup Day on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 22, 2024. MACG-18 hosted Devil Pup Day to give their children insight into the daily life of service members and provide a better understanding of what their parents do when they are away. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 01:22
    Photo ID: 8310710
    VIRIN: 240322-M-HW830-1104
    Resolution: 4596x3064
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Okinawa
    usmc
    1st MAW
    MWCS-18
    MACG-18
    Devil Pup

