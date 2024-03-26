Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources

Representatives from the North Country Spouses Club talk with attendees about their organization at the Mountain Meetup resource fair March 27 at The Peak. Patti Agard, NCSC recording secretary said the club promotes a sense of community to spouses. “It’s all about finding connection, community, and friendship,” she said. The NCSC hosts monthly events that range from socials and formal gatherings to recreational activities. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

