    Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources [Image 4 of 4]

    Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Representatives from the North Country Spouses Club talk with attendees about their organization at the Mountain Meetup resource fair March 27 at The Peak. Patti Agard, NCSC recording secretary said the club promotes a sense of community to spouses. “It’s all about finding connection, community, and friendship,” she said. The NCSC hosts monthly events that range from socials and formal gatherings to recreational activities. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 16:01
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US
    This work, Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division
    Mountain Meetup

