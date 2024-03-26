Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources

Soldiers and family members attend a free resource fair March 27 at The Peak to connect with more than 70 community agencies and organizations that provide services and support to the Fort Drum community. Mountain Meetup, hosted by the Fort Drum Relocation Readiness Program, focused on four distinct areas – community programs, family programs, health and wellness, and volunteer opportunities. (Photo by Mike Strasser Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.27.2024
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US