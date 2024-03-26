Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources

Photo By Michael Strasser | Representatives from the North Country Spouses Club talk with attendees about their...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Representatives from the North Country Spouses Club talk with attendees about their organization at the Mountain Meetup resource fair March 27 at The Peak. Patti Agard, NCSC recording secretary said the club promotes a sense of community to spouses. “It’s all about finding connection, community, and friendship,” she said. The NCSC hosts monthly events that range from socials and formal gatherings to recreational activities. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 27, 2024) -- Soldiers and family members attended a free resource fair March 27 at The Peak to connect with more than 70 community agencies and organizations that provide services and support to the Fort Drum community.



Brian Ladner, Relocation Readiness Program manager, said Mountain Meetup offered a convenient and informative way for attendees to discover a wide range of resources available on post and throughout the North Country.



“The theme we chose was ‘finding your piece of the puzzle,’” Ladner said. “So, we set everything up into four distinct areas – community programs, family programs, health and wellness, and volunteer opportunities. Putting all those pieces together helps you achieve that healthy life balance.”



The event was open to all Soldiers and family members, whether new to Fort Drum or not. Ladner said people could live here years and not realize the opportunities they are missing.



“There are a lot of great community programs available, if you just open your eyes to them,” he said. “So many people will sit there at the pre-departure briefs, and after four years here they never knew there was an antique boat museum, or about the history of Sackets Harbor. They may have seen the road leading to LeRay Mansion, but never stopped to go inside. We want people to know about all of that.”



Representatives from approximately 70 organizations, including Clayton Opera House, Carthage Area Hospital, WPBS, and the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division, provided a wider perspective on North Country life and ways for attendees to enjoy their time at Fort Drum.



Staff Sgt. Trina McLoud, a 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade senior budget analyst, said she didn’t expect to see the extensive lineup of organizations at the Meetup. She learned about the event the day before and went to pick up information for herself and a Soldier she supervises.



“I was pleased to see that it was so much more than what I expected,” she said. “I didn’t know about some of these organizations that children can volunteer for and Soldiers can volunteer for. I also found information about things to do on the weekends, so I definitely learned a lot more than I originally thought I would.”



Ladner said that Fort Drum and the North Country constantly exceed newcomers’ expectations.



“If people ever think this is the middle of nowhere, they will be surprised there’s a while lot to do in the middle of nowhere,” he said.



Pvt. Christopher Matthews arrived at Fort Drum in December with his wife Amanda and 4-year-old son.



“This was definitely worth seeing what’s available, especially if you’re not from around here,” he said. “We aren’t really familiar with New York, so it gave us a good idea of things we can do, and it’s a lot easier than trying to figure it out on your own.”



Ladner said Soldiers who spend their entire duty assignment on post will regret the missed opportunities of living in northern New York. Day trips to Lake Placid, the Adirondacks, or across the border into Ontario and Quebec are bucket list items for many New Yorkers.



“We may know what’s outside the main gate, but never explore beyond that,” Ladner said. “And there’s so much to see and do, it would be unfortunate if you don’t take advantage of some of that while you are here.”



Dani Reed, Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps (AVC) program manager, attended the Meetup to advocate for volunteerism.



“Volunteering is a great way to give back while connecting with your community,” she said. “When you volunteer with an organization, you’re learning more about it and the resources it provides to people.”



First Lt. Tyler Demeuse, with 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, had previously volunteered at other duty stations before his assignment with the 10th Mountain Division (LI). He discovered the Fort Drum AVC while searching the web for volunteer organizations.



“I sat down with Dani, and we talked about volunteer opportunities that I can do myself,” Demeuse said. “Then we brainstormed to come up additional things Soldiers and families can get involved in. Personally, I love volunteering, and I think it’s important to support the local community. It gets you active, fills some free time, and you get to meet a ton of really cool people while doing things you never thought you’d be able to do.”



Attendees also could learn about Mountain Wellness Month in April. Organized by the Soldier and Family Readiness Division staff, the monthlong campaign features events and activities to support Alcohol Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Autism Awareness Month, Financial Literacy Month, and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



Kelly Bice, Army Family Team Building and Army Family Action Plan program manager, invited visitors to mini sessions of AFTB classes during the Meetup. Topics included reading an LES (Leave and Earnings Statement) and understanding military ranks and acronyms.



“It’s always helpful to understand the language and culture of the environment you are in,” she said. “We really want family members to have that understanding, and these classes are designed to fill their rucksacks with information. The Soldiers get their rucksacks with everything they need. We’re trying to help family members develop their rucksacks.”



Bice said they review seven pages of acronyms in their most popular class.



“And honestly that only touches the tip of the iceberg, but it gives them enough so they can have conversations with their Soldiers and understand the most common acronyms used,” she said.



Family members could also participate in an AFAP session at the Meetup, where Soldier, family and community issues were discussed. Bice reintroduced AFAP to the Fort Drum community last year, after an extended absence of the program.



“I think we did very well,” she said. “We were able to elevate two issues up to higher headquarters, and there were only five installations that did that. I think we still have a lot of work to do, but we built some momentum.”



For families who are planning their permanent change-of-station move, the Relocation Readiness Program was promoting the “PCS Like a Pro” class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 24 at the Family Resource Center.



“Service members have briefings geared towards their PCS moves, but we understand their concerns about PCS moves are different from what their spouses are concerned about,” Ladner said. “The Soldier is concerned with turning in all their gear and getting all their paperwork signed to clear post. The spouse is thinking about transferring their kids to new schools, getting linked up with a new primary care manager from TRICARE. That’s what we can discuss during PCS Like a Pro.”



Other topics will include household goods shipments and finding employment at a new duty station.



To register for the class, call (315) 772-6566.



For more information about the Fort Drum Relocation Readiness Program, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064615092654.