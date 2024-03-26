Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources

Members of the Fort Drum Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program attended the Mountain Meetup resource fair March 27 at The Peak to speak with community members about the social activities, life skills classes and volunteer opportunities available through their organization. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

