Community members were invited to decorate puzzle pieces with their favorite local attractions, restaurants, or popular activities in the North Country during the Mountain Meetup resource fair March 27 at The Peak. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
This work, Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mountain Meetup links Fort Drum Soldiers, families with community resources
