U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Company palletize non-pork Meals, Ready to Eat for humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza, March 17, 2024, at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations. The Department of Defense humanitarian aid airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. government efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 04:50 Photo ID: 8309107 VIRIN: 240317-A-OQ463-1015 Resolution: 5130x3420 Size: 11.26 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humanitarian Aid Airdrops [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.