Humanitarian Aid Airdrops

U.S. Space Force Guardians support the U.S. Army 165th Quartermaster Company by preparing the bases of the humanitarian aid pallets which will hold Meals, Ready to Eat and water destined for airdrops into Gaza, March 16, 2024, at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations. The Department of Defense humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. government efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.)

