    Humanitarian Aid Airdrops [Image 9 of 10]

    Humanitarian Aid Airdrops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Company palletize non-pork Meals, Ready to Eat for humanitarian aid airdrops into Gaza, March 17, 2024, at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations. The Department of Defense humanitarian aid airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. government efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humanitarian Aid Airdrops [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    airdrop
    AFCENT
    humanitarian aid
    US Army Central
    GazaHA

